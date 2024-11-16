Velampatti toll plaza in Tiruppur opens amid encroachment concerns

TIRUPPUR: The toll plaza, which was set up on the National Highway (NH) 381 in Velampatti in the district, became operational on Friday.

The NH connects Avinashipalayam with Avinashi in the district. The central government had allotted Rs 162.7 crore for converting the road to four lanes. Under this project, in 2018, the NHAI had set up a toll plaza at Velampatti in Avinashipalayam.

However, farmers and public had complained that the toll plaza was built encroaching 1.25 acres of the Velampatti pond. A social activist also filed a case in this regard at the Madras High Court which ordered a re-survey of the pond and removal of encroachments on March 4, 2024.

Farmers and the public held a protest, demanding removal of encroachments as per court order. On Wednesday, District Collector T Christuraj held talks with the protestors. after which the office building constructed by occupying a part of the pond was demolished. The toll plaza became operational on Friday, NHAI officials said.

However, protesting farmers said that the toll plaza had come into operation without fulfilling their demands. P Krishnasamy, a social activist, said, “Encroachments have only been removed on one side. Two lanes on the other side of the toll plaza which are encroaching, are yet to be removed. Officials assured that steps will be taken to restore the pond to its original condition.

But even before the encroachments were cleared, the toll plaza has become functional. The district administration should stop this. Otherwise, we will start the protest again.”

Officials from the district administration said, “A building on one side of the toll plaza was demolished. Removal of construction waste was done on Friday. All encroachments will be removed.”