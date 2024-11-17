10 booked for attacking policemen near Rajapalayam

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Rajapalayam North Police booked 10 individuals for allegedly attacking two police personnel near a Tasmac shop in Rajapalayam on November 10. A video of the incident in which showed the men, allegedly in an inebriated state, attacking the officers was widely circulated on social media on Saturday.

The accused persons were identified as P Palpandi, K Kiliraj, M Panjalirajan, K Pandiaraj, M Dharmalingam, Saravanakarthick, Muthuraj, Manigandan, Vanaraj, Saravana Karthick, residents of Virudhunagar. While Dharmalingam and Manikandan are on the run, others were arrested and remanded under judicial custody.

Sources said an argument broke out between the officers — Karuppasamy and Ramkumar of Rajapalayam North station — and the men, after the duo asked the latter to come to the police station for inquiry.

On November 10, when Karuppasamy and Ramkumar were patrolling the locality around 10.15 pm, they received information that one M Isakkimuthu of Inam Settikulam was being beaten up by Palpandi and few others near Pugazhenthi road. Upon reaching the spot, the officers asked Palpandi and others to come to the police station the next day for inquiry. However, they allegedly refused, abused the policemen and threatened to kill them. Subsequently, they grabbed the officers' lathi and attacked them. After other policemen rushed to the spot, the accused men fled the place, sources added.

Based on the incident, a case was registered at the North Police station against Palpandi and others. All the arrested persons have been remanded under judicial custody. Further investigation is under way to trace those at large.