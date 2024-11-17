Cancel GO which provides authority to RDO to issue ST certificate, says CPM leader K Balakrishnan

MADURAI: CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan addressed the residents of Sathyamoorthy Nagar who claim themselves as Kattunaicker community, and are involved in continuous protest over 10 years for seeking ST certificates for their children, and condemned the officials who refused to issue them ST certificates.

"Government officials mainly aim to suppress the Kattunaicker community, that is why they are denying the ST certificate. They purposely deny the Kattunaicker residents to get reservations in all the way for availing professional courses and government jobs. ST people face a lot of procedures for obtaining certificates. It must be removed," he said. He urged the state government to cancel the Government Order which provides authority to the RDO to issue ST certificates, and instead appealed to give power to tahsildar to issue ST certificate.

Both Sri Lankan, Indian Government need to find solutions for TN fishermen

Inaugurating the 24th rural district conference at Thirumangalam on Saturday, Balakrishnan said, "Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) in Sri Lanka won with a majority of seats including in areas with Tamil population. He believed the discrimination between Tamil and Sinhalese issues had come to an end. Both the Sri Lanka and Indian Government have to talk to each other and find solutions to fishermen issues continuing in the Lankan coastal borders.