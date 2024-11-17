Centre allocates Rs 150 crore for Puducherry under RDSS, says Min A Namassivayam

PUDUCHERRY: The centre has allocated Rs 150 crore for the union territory under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a union government initiative to improve power quality, reliability, and affordability, announced Electricity Minister A Namassivayam on Saturday.

The minister, during a press briefing, said the funds-sharing ratio under the scheme between the centre and the UT is 60:40. While the first two components of the scheme have been approved, the third is under assessment, he said. Alongside infrastructure upgrades, the government would fill 73 junior engineer posts and 177 construction helper posts, with recruitment notifications to be issued shortly, he said.

On the privatisation of the electricity department, Namassivayam said the case is pending before the High Court and that the government would adhere to the court's directions.

As Education Minister, Namassivayam also shared updates on education sector initiatives, including the ongoing efforts to secure a 25% reservation for Puducherry students in Pondicherry University. The university has filled its vacant posts, while the government is recruiting 167 lecturers, he said, adding that facilities in higher education institutions are being upgraded. He said that measures are under way to arrange bus services for college students and to bring cooperative colleges under the Education Department.

On grievances related to the introduction of the CBSE curriculum in government schools, he said the move was done in the interest of students and that teachers are undergoing a two-year training. “Initial implementation challenges are being resolved, and action is being taken to ensure smooth functioning,” he said.