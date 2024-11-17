Delay in jasmine sapling distribution hits Arakkonam farmers

RANIPET: A delay in the distribution of jasmine saplings under a government subsidy scheme has adversely affected farmers Kadambanallur and Kesavapuram towns in Arakkonam, pushing them to purchase the saplings on their own all the while dealing with a disrupted cultivation schedule.

Most flower farmers in the two towns -- the hubs of jasmine cultivation -- rely on the government subsidies provided under the Area Expansion Programme for flower crop cultivation. The subsidy, provided by the National Horticulture Mission, was aimed at supporting the cultivation of flowers such as jasmine, marigold and chrysanthemum, through both distribution of saplings and financial aid for seeds, fertilisers and modern farming practices.

Several farmers have expressed distress over the alleged delay in the distribution of saplings due in July. Speaking to TNIE, jasmine farmer M Namashivayam, who cultivates nearly 6,000 plants on his 50-cent land, said, "For the last few years, I had to spend my own money to purchase saplings from Rameshwaram as I did not receive any under the scheme.”

July is the ideal month to plant jasmine, as the crop requires eight months to mature, and the delay has disrupted the schedule. Narasimman, another farmer, said, “I waited a long time for the saplings to be distributed. The delay has been recurring for several years now, and there has been no response from the authorities. It is already too late to plant jasmine this season.” Several farmers have also alleged that the saplings distributed under the scheme were substandard.

When contacted, Ranipet Horticulture deputy director Latha Mahesh told TNIE that the continuous rains caused the delay and that the saplings would be distributed on Monday. Sources claimed the delay is prevalent across the state, not just a localised issue.

Responding to the allegations, Horticulture Department director P Kumaravel Pandian said saplings are being distributed properly to each district and assured of looking further into the issue.

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing president Subhash urged the authorities to immediately address the issue as the delay has been impacting the livelihood of farmers.