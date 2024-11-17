DMK delaying implementation of welfare schemes approved by AIADMK govt, says P Thangamani

MADURAI: The DMK government has been delaying the implementation of the people welfare schemes, which were approved by the previous government in Madurai district, said former AIADMK minister P Thangamani here on Saturday.

Addressing a political rally, Thangamani said that lack of proper roads has been a major problem for the public in Madurai. "After the rain, the situation has worsened, with wide cracks and potholes causing road accidents, particularly in Thiruparankundram. Despite repeated complaints, no action was taken by the local civic and district administrations, as the issue was raised by the AIADMK," he said.

The former minister further said that stormwater and sewage drains must be desilted. "One must remember that the UGD system was approved by the AIADMK government when in power. However, it was not implemented for political reasons. The new combined water scheme was approved (by the AIADMK government) for Madurai district, and around 70% of the works were completed. However, the DMK delayed the completion of the work for the past three-and-half years," he said.

He further said that neither property tax nor water tax was increased during the AIADMK regime, unlike that of the DMK regime.