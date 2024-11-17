Four-month-old baby of child marriage victim dies in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A four-month-old daughter of a woman, a victim of child marriage, died due to health complications on Thursday night. The child’s mother, Saranya (name changed), who was just 14 years old, died 80 days after delivering the baby, due to health complications in September last week.

Following the TNIE article on October 3, the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department from the state sought an inquiry from the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO). It was after the visit of DSWO R Sakthi Subhashini and District Child Protection Officer D Saravanan to the village, that a child marriage act and Pocso Act were booked against Saranya’s husband at Kelamangalam police station in October.

The four-month-old baby of Saranya was taken to Kelamangalam Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC), where the baby was declared dead on arrival. Health department sources told TNIE, “The baby was first brought to Kelamangalam UPHC on November 9 with complaints of fever and poor milk intake.

Following this, the baby was referred to Hosur GH but relatives of the baby refused to go there. On Monday, the baby was again brought to Denkanikottai GH and from there referred to the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. It was on Thursday, relatives along with the baby absconded from the hospital and on the same night, the relatives brought her to Kelamangalam UPHC where she was declared dead.

“The baby’s body was sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Health department sources added that two vaccinations were given to the baby during the four months and that the child was under constant monitoring by the health department.

On Saturday, the baby’s body was handed over to her relatives. When TNIE contacted DSWO R Sakthi Subhashini, she said that she was unaware of the baby’s death until Saturday evening and DCPO Saravanan was unavailable for comments despite several calls.