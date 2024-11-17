Hold talks, end row over V-C selection, say experts

CHENNAI: Two days after UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar made it clear that it was mandatory to have to UGC nominee in the VC selection panel, academics are worried the stalemate between the state and the centre over the issue might continue, resulting in further delay of V-C appointments in five state universities.

Academics have advised the state to engage in a discussion with the governor and find a solution to the problem.

The process was that the governor, government and the university would appoint a nominee each to form a three-member search-cum-selection committee for appointment of vice-chancellor. However, the issue started last year when the governor recommended for the inclusion of a UGC nominee in the search committee formed for selection of Madras university V-C and TN opposed it saying the state universities Act does not allow the same; the matter is sub judice.

Former V-C of University of Madras SP Thyagarajan said, “The state can either amend the Act for inclusion of UGC nominee or fight it legally. But we have seen in the past that the Supreme Court, in a similar case, had passed an order in favour of the centre. As it is about uniformity in implementation of UGC regulations across the country, the centre can supersede the state powers. I would recommend the state to find an amicable solution by having fruitful discussion.”

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor of a state university said it is time the state took up the matter seriously.

“Hundreds of colleges affiliated to the universities are also affected. Apart from administration, academics and research activities are also deteriorating. State feels that a UGC nominee will interfere in the V-C selection but the nominee might help in ensuring quality in the appointment,” the V-C said on condition of anonymity.

A senior administrative official of TN said, “The governor and state government were on the same page when they wanted to conduct the convocation. Similarly, they should come together to find a solution.”