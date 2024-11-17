Tamil Nadu: Land given to descendants of Kattabomman sold illegally

THOOTHUKUDI: Several acres of ‘assigned patta land’ given by the Tamil Nadu government to the descendants of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, the legendary palayakarar or poligar of Panchalankurichi who fought the British East India company with great valour and was killed through treachery, has been illegally sold to non-family members over the years in violation of norms.

Despite an investigation report on the matter being submitted 10 years ago, no action was taken against the officials and the realtors who sold the land, sources said.

The state government gave three acres of land each to 143 legal heirs of Kattabomman at Panchalankurichi village and P Duraisamypuram village of Ottapidaram taluk on April 19, 1978, as per a Government Order dated January 25, 1978.

The plots were diverted from the Ottapidaram forest land and provided to the descendants to help them pursue agriculture and improve their livelihoods.

Nexus between officials, realtors: Activist

One of the 15 special conditions stipulated by the government for the assigned patta land is that the assets — assigned in survey numbers 367/1 to 386/2 in P Duraisamypuram village and survey numbers 13/1, 2, and 482/1 to 519/4 in Panchalankurichi village — can be sold only after 10 years from the date of assignment and only to Scheduled Caste members. Also, the sale can be concluded only after getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from a revenue divisional officer or a tahsildar. If the sale is carried out in violation of any of these conditions, the sale deed would be considered invalid and the sites shall be restored to the forest department, the GO had said.