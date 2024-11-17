Tamil Nadu: MDMK office razed; members stage road roko

COIMBATORE: An MDMK party branch office was demolished by a resident of Avarampalayalam (Ward 28), who claimed ownership of the land, where the building was built. Sundarrajan hired a JCB to demolish the building on Friday night, creating tension among MDMK functionaries when they noticed only debris on Saturday morning. The building was under the party’s possession for 31 years.

MDMK District Secretary P Selvaraj, along with party functionaries, reached the spot and staged a road roko demanding the arrest of those who demolished the building. Selvaraj said that three months ago, Sundarrajan who resides nearby had approached them, claiming that the land belonged to him. Selvaraj claimed that Sundarrajan created fake ownership documents and that the land belonged to Narayanasamy, who did not give the land to anyone after their demise. “Narayanasamy had the actual ownership of the 4.25 cents of land in Mariyamman Kovil Street. Since his demise, the property has not been transferred to anyone. Out of the total land, our office building was located at 2 cents, and a house was located in the remaining 2.25 cents. The MDMK party has been using it for the last 31 years. We are also paying the electricity bill to Tangedco. The office was active till Friday,” he said.

Party members approached Peelamedu police and filed a complaint against Sundarraj for demolishing the party office along with another abandoned house nearby.