Tamil Nadu: Tasmac instructs outlets to promote digital payments

COIMBATORE: The Tasmac in the district management has mandated that at least 15% of sales at all Tasmac outlets in the district must be conducted via Point-of-Sale (POS) machines. This aims to minimise overcharging and promote the use of digital payment systems among customers. A circular stating the same was sent to all outlet supervisors. Supervisors are instructed to encourage the use of these machines, by ensuring that no customer is refused digital payment options.

Every shop should place a notice, visibly stating ‘All Credit Cards, Debit Cards & UPI Payments are accepted here’, the circular said. Employees are prohibited from charging extra for liquor sales made through POS machines and MRP should be strictly adhered to. The machines should be operational throughout the day, the circular added. Currently, 290 Tasmac outlets operate in the district, including North and South Tasmac administrative districts.

Employees have expressed concerns that the introduction of digital payments, intended to regulate transactions, may instead encourage increased alcohol purchases among people and alter consumption patterns. During a state-level meeting in Thanjavur on Saturday, the Tasmac Employees State Committee affiliated with CITU condemned these new instructions setting up a sales target. The representatives of the trade union said that no uniform state-wide strategy for implementing electronic payments in liquor sales exists as each district sets its own targets and issues instructions.

“End-to-end billing system should be properly implemented in Tasmac outlets. Separate counters for billing, cash and sales should be set up at each outlet like Kerala, to rectify irregularities in the sale of liquor,” according to the resolutions passed in the meeting.