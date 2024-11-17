Upgrade Avinashi, Uthukuli govt hospitals to treat accident victims too, say activists

TIRUPPUR: Social activists and members of various political parties urged the government to upgrade Avinashi and Uthukuli hospitals along the Salem-Cochin National Highway (544) so that accident victims from the NH can be taken there other than Tiruppur, Coimbatore, or Perundurai to consume time.

G V Ravikumar, Coordinator of the Avinashi government hospital rescue movement, said, “It has been decades since the Avinashi government hospital was established. However, so far it has not been upgraded. Avinashi taluk has more than 1 lakh people, many village panchayats affiliated with it, and 30 km of the Salem-Cochin National Highway stretch goes within the taluk. As road accidents are common on this stretch, victims are taken to Tiruppur or Coimbatore for treatment, which wastes time. As time is a major factor during emergencies, if the Avinashi hospital is upgraded, it will be helpful.”

He added, “As the number of accident and snakebite victims at government hospitals are on the rise, about 200 people have been visiting a government hospital every day. But there is not enough infrastructure here. Beds are limited, there are no doctors for maternity wards and no X-ray technicians. So, the upgradation of Avinashi GH is our long-term demand. We had put this request before the AIADMK government a few years ago. Now we are presenting the same to the DMK government. They should fulfil our demand.”

Similarly, alleging that the Uthukuli Government Hospital needs a renovation, K Saraswathy, CPIM Uthukuli taluk secretary, said, “Doctors at Uthukuli Government Hospital refuse to stitch and treat even minor injuries stating that there are no facilities. They refer victims to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital. Due to this many people opt for private hospitals.”

R Kumar, secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, Tiruppur, said, “Uthukuli Government Hospital does not have emergency treatment facilities. Due to this, accident victims are taken to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital and those who meet with an accident at Uthukuli and Chengapalli, are referred to Tiruppur. We feel Uthukuli GH is only to refer patients to Tiruppur.”

A senior health department official from Tiruppur, said, “We have not yet received any notification regarding any of the hospital up-gradation from the government. Appropriate steps will be taken after due consultation.”