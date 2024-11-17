Water level in Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai is 40 per cent less than last year

CHENNAI: The water level in Chembarambakkam lake, one of Chennai’s major drinking water sources, is 40% less than the corresponding level last year. According to data from the Water Resources Department (WRD), the current storage in the lake is 1.889 tmcft against the total capacity of 3.645 tmcft, while the storage last year was 3.130 tmcft.

However, there may be some hope as the water level in the lake rose from 1.61 tmcft on November 3 to 1.89 tmcft on November 15.

A senior WRD official attributed the lower storage to delayed monsoon rains in the catchment areas. “Compared to last year, there has been a delay in November showers. In this spell, we have so far received 1.24 tmcft of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh, but last year we got 2.41 tmcft by this time; a shortage of about 1.18 tmcft,” the official said.

The surplus water discharged from Chembarambakkam lake usually drains through areas such as Tiruneermalai, Kundrathur, Tirumudivakkam, Manapakkam, Ramapuram, Nandambakkam, Ekkattuthangal, and Kottur before finally reaching Adyar river.

Despite recent efforts to widen channels and strengthen walls in flood-prone areas, including Okkiam Maduvu, officials said heavy rains may still cause water logging in certain localities.

To improve Chembarambakkam reservoir’s capacity, the WRD recently floated project tenders for Rs 22.9 crore to repair the bunds, construct flood protection walls, and close upstream channels to prevent water loss. This work will begin in January and is expected to be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon next year.

However, the Tamil Nadu Senior Engineers Association has raised concerns, stating that this proposal relies on traditional methods, which are costly, time-consuming, and require regular maintenance.

Association general secretary A Veerapan told TNIE that opting for reinforced earth walls, like the ones on high-level embankments on state highways, would be a more cost-effective and quicker solution. The association has urged WRD to revise the project, are ready to offer technical guidance if needed.