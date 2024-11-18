2,553 doctors will be recruited through MRB, says Minister Ma Subramanian

TIRUNELVELI: TN government is in the process of recruiting 2,553 doctors through the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB), which will result in surplus doctors at government health institutions by early 2025, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

Subramanian was in the city to inaugurate a pay ward at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) constructed at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore and a private hospital. “Government hospitals currently have a shortage of only 1,353 doctors, and there will be an additional 1,200 vacancies arising in 2026 across the state. In total, 2,553 doctors have to be recruited.

To address this requirement, MRB issued a notification through newspapers, and received applications. Certificate verification process will soon be completed. For the 2,553 doctor posts, a total of 24,000 applications have been received. We plan to appoint a company like TATA Consultancy to conduct online examination on January 27, 2025.

Once the recruitment process is complete, the 100% doctor-vacancy will be filled, leaving us with 1,200 surplus doctors. Apart from this, there are 2,250 vacancies for village health nurses across the state. When MRB was about to distribute appointment orders for the selected candidates, around 30 court cases were filed against it. We have invited the litigants for discussions,” Subramanian said.

Talking about the new pay ward at TvMCH, he said, “It comprises 18 to 23 private rooms equipped with facilities. After the DMK government took charge, similar facilities have been opened in nine locations.”