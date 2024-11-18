Conservationists breathe new life into water channel in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Members of Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu, along with Coimbatore Corporation and other departments, transformed the banks of Kurichi Lakes’ surplus water channel into a Miyawaki forest from a dump yard.

The banks of Kurichi Lake’s surplus water channel were turned into a dumpyard by miscreants and the stretch of land on both sides of the channel was piled with construction debris and other wastes. This had started slipping into the channel blocking the water flow.

Given this, the water resources department decided to change the situation by requesting Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu an NGO to help them convert the place into a garden. Hence, a team of volunteers led by the NGO’s coordinator R Manikandan with financial assistance from ZF Windpower Pvt Ltd, and watering assistance from Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) planted over 1,500 tree saplings, including 48 native tree species.

Manikandan told TNIE, “After the debris was removed and the land was cleared of garbage piles, we dug about five feet holes and dumped water hyacinths that were removed by the CCMC from the waterbodies as manure and then began our tree plantation drive on June 24, 2023.

The CCMC also helped in watering the saplings. With over a year and half passed, the whole place has now transformed into a Miyawaki forest and has been maintained well by our volunteers.”

The place that looked like barren land before has turned into a lush green blanket after the plantation drive by volunteers and environmentalists.