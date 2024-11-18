'False': Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam General Secretary denies rumours of alliance with AIADMK

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party's General Secretary N Anand on Monday refuted all reports of an alliance between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and AIADMK, called them false.
He added that TVK is committed to the welfare of Tamil Nadu and aims to serve the people by achieving a majority in elections.
"There are reports of alliance between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagamand AIADMK, this is false and rumour. There is no base and proof for this news. Tamil Nadu people will reject such fake news in the name of political analysts in social media. The path of TVK is for the welfare of Tamil Nadu. As per our leader's statement at the State conference, TVK's goal is to do service for the people by winning with the majority," he said.
Earlier on Sunday, actor-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) held its executive and district secretaries meeting and passed resolutions condemning BJP-led Union Government and the DMK-led State Government over various issues. 26 resolutions were passed in the meeting. They include those condemning the Centre's proposal for a 'One Nation One Election' and the DMK government's "poor" handling of law and order and state finances.
On October 27, actor-turned-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam held its inaugural political rally in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.
On September 8, The Election Commission of India officially registered Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party and granted permission to participate in electoral politics as a registered party.
On August 22, Vijay unveiled the flag and symbol of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and said that he will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings. Vijay joined politics and announced his party in February this year in the run-up to the Assembly elections likely in 2026.
Assembly elections are likely to be held in Tamil Nadu in 2026 as the tenure of the current government will end the same year.