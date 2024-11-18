'False': Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam General Secretary denies rumours of alliance with AIADMK

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party's General Secretary N Anand on Monday refuted all reports of an alliance between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and AIADMK, called them false.

He added that TVK is committed to the welfare of Tamil Nadu and aims to serve the people by achieving a majority in elections.

"There are reports of alliance between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagamand AIADMK, this is false and rumour. There is no base and proof for this news. Tamil Nadu people will reject such fake news in the name of political analysts in social media. The path of TVK is for the welfare of Tamil Nadu. As per our leader's statement at the State conference, TVK's goal is to do service for the people by winning with the majority," he said.