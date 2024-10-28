A blend of Dravidian ideas, Tamil nationalism: Actor Vijay outlines TVK's ideology

CHENNAI: At the inaugural conclave of his party, TVK founder Vijay declared the BJP as his ideological enemy and the DMK as his political adversary, without mentioning them by their names. He said those who are destroying the country through divisive politics are his ideological opponents and those who exploit people using terms like the ‘Dravidian model government’ and invoking icons like Periyar and Anna for their personal gain are his political opponents.

He said TVK had already declared its enemy when it said “equality at birth” is its core ideology. “When we took the principles of secular social justice, there were outcries. It will only get louder after this conclave. Our ideological opponents are those who divide people along lines of religion, caste, race, gender and wealth,” Vijay said, referring to the BJP.

However, he said there is more than one enemy as the party’s idelogy is to oppose the culture of corruption that has infested politics with a pointed reference to DMK. “We can spot divisive forces easily. They are like a rogue elephant. But corrupt forces are harder to identify as they wear a mask and put on a show of ‘ideology.’ These corruption-ridden impostors are the ones ruling us now,” Vijay said. Dravidam and Tamil nationalism are our two eyes and this is the party’s view.

Vijay alleged political parties engage in underground dealings, but put on a show during elections, without directly mentioning either the DMK or the BJP parties.