'Everything for everyone': Vijay unveils political objective in first speech; takes dig at DMK's rhetoric on 'fascism'

Addressing a massive gathering at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s first state conference, party president and veteran actor Vijay likened his entry into politics to a child playing with a snake.

“People say that we are children in politics. But we are children who play with the snake of politics with confidence,” he said.

He equated politics to a snake, asserting that he is here to tackle it without fear but with seriousness and a smile. Criticising the existing style of political speeches, he emphasised that getting straight to the point should be our approach. “When everything changes, politics must change too. Should only science and technology change and develop? Should politics not change and develop?”

“I am not here to waste time discussing other politicians, but I will not turn a blind eye to them either. I won’t speak for hours, recount history, or rattle off statistics. It’s important to keep it short and sweet. If we can explain simply what the problem is and what is needed, that is sufficient.”

Unveiling the political objective of his party, Vijay said, "It is simple. Everything for everyone. A house to live, food for stomach, and work for income... as simple as that."

He declared, “Periyar is our ideological leader, but we will not adopt only his atheistic stance, nor do we agree with it. As C.N. Annadurai said, ‘Ondre kulam, oruvane thevan’ is our stand. However, we will embrace Periyar's principles on women's education, equality, and social justice.”

“Our other ideological leader is K. Kamaraj. Similarly, B.R. Ambedkar, whose name sends jitters to those against social equality, will also be our guiding force.”