'Everything for everyone': Vijay unveils political objective in first speech; takes dig at DMK's rhetoric on 'fascism'

Addressing a massive gathering at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s first state conference, party president and veteran actor Vijay likened his entry into politics to a child playing with a snake.
“People say that we are children in politics. But we are children who play with the snake of politics with confidence,” he said.
He equated politics to a snake, asserting that he is here to tackle it without fear but with seriousness and a smile. Criticising the existing style of political speeches, he emphasised that getting straight to the point should be our approach. “When everything changes, politics must change too. Should only science and technology change and develop? Should politics not change and develop?”
“I am not here to waste time discussing other politicians, but I will not turn a blind eye to them either. I won’t speak for hours, recount history, or rattle off statistics. It’s important to keep it short and sweet. If we can explain simply what the problem is and what is needed, that is sufficient.”
Unveiling the political objective of his party, Vijay said, "It is simple. Everything for everyone. A house to live, food for stomach, and work for income... as simple as that."
He declared, “Periyar is our ideological leader, but we will not adopt only his atheistic stance, nor do we agree with it. As C.N. Annadurai said, ‘Ondre kulam, oruvane thevan’ is our stand. However, we will embrace Periyar's principles on women's education, equality, and social justice.”
“Our other ideological leader is K. Kamaraj. Similarly, B.R. Ambedkar, whose name sends jitters to those against social equality, will also be our guiding force.”
Vijay added that TVK is the first party to embrace women leaders as icons, noting that Velu Nachiyar and freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal will also be the party's guiding forces.
He further stated, “What is important is to take a political stand. If we take a stand, it will automatically identify who our opponents are. When we say 'all are born equal,' we have identified who our real opponents are. We are fighting not only against divisive politics but also against corrupt forces," he said.
"It is easier to identify the divisive forces, but it is difficult to identify the corrupt forces who may hide behind the mask of ideology and principles. Those who rule here are the corrupt forces,” says Vijay, in a veiled attack on the DMK.
Vijay further stated, “Some people say it is better to teach a person how to fish rather than provide fish. We do not believe in that. Those who can fish, let them fish. Those who cannot, let us fish and give it to them as well. Nothing is wrong if it does good for the people. The ends justify the means will be our administrative strategy. This mass gathering is here not for cash but for a good cause. Those who engage in divisive politics are our ideological enemies.”
He continued his criticism of DMK, he asserted, “In the name of the Dravidian model government, a family exploits the State in the name of Periyar. You are projecting an anti-people government as a 'Dravidian model' government. They are our political enemies."
Further challenging the DMK's narrative on BJP at the Centre, Vijay questioned their characterization of the BJP as "fascist," asking rhetorically, “Avanga fascism na neenga enna payasama?” which loosely translates to “You criticize the BJP by calling it fascist, but are you any better?”
Striking a chord with the emotionally charged gathering, Vijay appealed, "I’ve thrown away my career at it’s peak and have come to politics believing in only you.”
Vijay finally ended his speech by stating that his party is confident that the people will make TVK win by giving them a majority. "However, some people may want to travel with us; such a political situation may arise. Therefore, should we not embrace them?" he asked.