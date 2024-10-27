Inside Vijay's big-bang political entry

A carnival atmosphere prevails in Villupuram as Vijay, their one and only 'Thalapathy,' officially makes his political entry with his maiden party conference.

The venue’s main entrance is styled like Chennai’s Fort St. George—the seat of the TN government.

Vijay's party adopts the slogan "Pirappokkum Yellam Uyirkkum" (All Are Born Equal), indicating a strong commitment to social justice.

Large cutouts of Vijay are displayed alongside images of BR Ambedkar and Periyar, suggesting an intention to establish a centrist position that differentiates him from the DMK and other political parties.

TVK flags are prominently displayed along GST Road, stretching from Tambaram to V. Salai near Vikravandi. However, this leads to significant traffic congestion, with vehicles backed up for several kilometres.

Even as organisers claimed that arrangements were made for around two lakh people, almost half of the venue seating had been filled even by around 6 am. With the timings not made clear by the organisers, fans had trickled in from as early as Saturday midnight and they were allowed into the venue.

By 11 am, all five designated parking areas were filled, hours before the conference was set to begin. Latecomers parked along the national highway near the Vikravandi toll plaza, walking the remaining five kilometres to the venue.