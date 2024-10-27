All eyes on actor Vijay's TVK conference as party prepares to make its ideology official

CHENNAI: Thousands have gathered at Vikravandi’s V Salai on Sunday for the first political conference of actor Vijay’s Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), an event aiming to leverage his extensive fan base.

"We are expecting nearly two lakh people,” a source had earlier told TNIE.

As the conference unfolds today, it remains to be seen if the actor-turned-politician can transform his support base into a formidable political force.

Large swats of supporters started thronging the conference venue early on Sunday, braving the hot sun and with a hope to catch a glimpse of their 'Thalapathy,' or the Commander as he is addressed by them.

With the party slogan, 'Prappokkum Yellam Uyirkkum' (All Are Born Equal), Vijay's party has already disclosed it's social justice stand.

At the conference venue, large cutouts of the Kollywood star have been positioned between BR Ambedkar and EV Ramasamy Periyar.