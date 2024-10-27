All eyes on actor Vijay's TVK conference as party prepares to make its ideology official

CHENNAI: Thousands have gathered at Vikravandi’s V Salai on Sunday for the first political conference of actor Vijay’s Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), an event aiming to leverage his extensive fan base.
"We are expecting nearly two lakh people,” a source had earlier told TNIE.
As the conference unfolds today, it remains to be seen if the actor-turned-politician can transform his support base into a formidable political force.
Large swats of supporters started thronging the conference venue early on Sunday, braving the hot sun and with a hope to catch a glimpse of their 'Thalapathy,' or the Commander as he is addressed by them.
With the party slogan, 'Prappokkum Yellam Uyirkkum' (All Are Born Equal), Vijay's party has already disclosed it's social justice stand.
At the conference venue, large cutouts of the Kollywood star have been positioned between BR Ambedkar and EV Ramasamy Periyar.
Vijay plans to unveil the 'Kolgai Pragadanam' (Proclamation of Ideology) at the conference, even as the large cutouts of him between Ambedkar and Periyar likely reflect his vision of a middle path, positioning him as an alternative to DMK and other parties.
TNIE had earlier reported that a few leaders from other political parties and a few former IAS and IPS officers may announce joining the party today. A few caravans were parked near the venue, which has led to speculations that some film celebrities may attend the conference.
Although participant details remain undisclosed, TVK members will rally under a new flag, launched on August 22, with a red-yellow-red design featuring a Vaagai flower surrounded by 28 stars and two trumpeting elephants—a nod to the ancient Tamil symbol of victory.
The previous flag of the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI) features Vijay's image and could not be used for political activities. This prompted the party to launch a new flag to meet ECI standards and signify the movement’s evolution into a statewide political force.
Large posters referring to Vijay as the future Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a "reliable star" and other titles have been displayed across the state.
TVK party flags and poles have been set up along GST Road, stretching from Tambaram to V Salai near Vikravandi on the national highway.
With a large number of vehicles heading to the conference, the GST Road experienced severe traffic congestion, resulting in a vehicle pile-up stretching for several kilometres.
Vijay, whose movies have been top grossers, unveiled his party in February this year, joining a list of Tamil cinema celebrities who had taken the political plunge. He has announced facing the 2026 Assembly polls, spicing up the political battlefield long-dominated by Dravidian rivals DMK and AIADMK, with a resurgent BJP lurking around the corner.