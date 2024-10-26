All eyes on TVK's first state conference: What is Vijay's ideology all about?

Villupuram’s Vikravandi is gearing up for Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) first state conference tomorrow (Sunday, October 27). The event is expected to unveil the ideology, principles, and goals of TVK, the political party founded by the famous Tamil film star Vijay.

At this inaugural conference, actor-turned-politician Vijay is anticipated to firmly articulate his stances and clarify various pertinent issues and strategies for the party cadre, fans, and the public.

Vijay announced the formation of his party on February 2 and launched the party’s flag and anthem on August 22 at the party headquarters in Chennai. During the launch event, he emphasised his commitment to equal opportunities and rights for all. Notably, Vijay’s party letterhead features the slogan “Pirappokkum Ellaa Uyirkkum” (All beings are equal by birth).

However, since the launch of the party, various circumstances have raised questions about what Vijay is really up to.

On March 11, in a press release, he stated, "In a scenario where all the people of the country are living in social harmony, any law like the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), which is implemented with divisive politics in mind, is not acceptable. The rulers should assure us that they will not implement this law in Tamil Nadu." This statement was interpreted as a dig at the BJP.

However, on June 4, he congratulated Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan on their decisive victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. TDP and JSP are part of the NDA alliance with the BJP.

On June 9, he also wished Prime Minister Modi well on being sworn in for a third consecutive term.