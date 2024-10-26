All eyes on TVK's first state conference: What is Vijay's ideology all about?

Villupuram’s Vikravandi is gearing up for Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) first state conference tomorrow (Sunday, October 27). The event is expected to unveil the ideology, principles, and goals of TVK, the political party founded by the famous Tamil film star Vijay.
At this inaugural conference, actor-turned-politician Vijay is anticipated to firmly articulate his stances and clarify various pertinent issues and strategies for the party cadre, fans, and the public.
Vijay announced the formation of his party on February 2 and launched the party’s flag and anthem on August 22 at the party headquarters in Chennai. During the launch event, he emphasised his commitment to equal opportunities and rights for all. Notably, Vijay’s party letterhead features the slogan “Pirappokkum Ellaa Uyirkkum” (All beings are equal by birth).
However, since the launch of the party, various circumstances have raised questions about what Vijay is really up to.
On March 11, in a press release, he stated, "In a scenario where all the people of the country are living in social harmony, any law like the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), which is implemented with divisive politics in mind, is not acceptable. The rulers should assure us that they will not implement this law in Tamil Nadu." This statement was interpreted as a dig at the BJP.
However, on June 4, he congratulated Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan on their decisive victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. TDP and JSP are part of the NDA alliance with the BJP.
On June 9, he also wished Prime Minister Modi well on being sworn in for a third consecutive term.
On September 17, he paid floral tributes to the statue of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy on his 146th birth anniversary at Periyar Thidal in Chennai. In an X post on the same day, he called for a commitment to equality, equal rights, social justice, women’s rights, and women’s education, as emphasized by Thanthai Periyar.
These contrasting instances have puzzled people and led to a noticeable drop in enthusiasm regarding his political entry. However, political observers who closely track state politics say that the impact he can make on the people as a politician is what truly matters.
"Even if the conference might give the initial thrust to TVK and its party president Vijay, in what ways will he make a formidable impact on people to earn confidence will be crucial in the coming months," says political observer and blogger Tharai Ilamathi.
However, a lackluster start is not new for Vijay. In 1994, a leading Tamil weekly, known for its cinema reviews, rated his third film in a lead role, Rasigan, just 28 out of 100.
The review stated, "Hero Vijay fights with much effort, dances, and even sings a song in the movie, but just forgets to act."
Vijay, currently a "superstar," has built his cinema career inch by inch, piece by piece.
Thirty years later, his 2024 release, GOAT, crossed ₹460 crore in global box office earnings within just 25 days. His previous movie, Leo, surpassed the ₹600 crore milestone worldwide and collected nearly ₹223 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, reportedly making it the highest-grossing film of all time in the state.
Will this trend continue in politics? Can Vijay galvanise enough support to make a mark in the 2026 assembly elections, as he hopes? We will have to "wait and watch."