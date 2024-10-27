First day, first show: Actor Vijay’s political blockbuster opens today

VILLUPURAM: The air in V Salai near Vikravandi is filled with anticipation on what will be in store at the first conference of actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Sunday, the details about which have been tightly kept under wraps.
Media pundits have begun speculating on the ideological direction that the party might take based on the tall cutouts of BR Ambedkar, ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, K Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, Anjalai Ammal and Chera, Chozha and Pandiya kings, among others, installed at the venue.
Fans of Vijay and party cadres have started arriving at the venue on Saturday itself. However, no one, including media personnel, was allowed to enter the venue. A few caravans were parked near the venue, which has led to speculations that some film celebrities may attend the conference.
While those associated with the TVK remain largely inaccessible and tight-lipped about the conference, including the detailed schedule, reports suggest that a few leaders from other political parties and a few former IAS and IPS officers may announce joining the party today.
The conference arrangement has been made in an area spanning 85 acres with an additional 207 acres designated for parking. The venue’s main entrance has been styled like Chennai’s Fort St. George. Sources indicate that two caravans, 18 medical teams with doctors, and 22 ambulances will be stationed at the site.
2 lakh people expected at TVK conference, 6K cops to guard event
The event will include cultural programmes, speeches by key functionaries, and Vijay’s presidential address, along with the release of the party's declaration of its principles as per the tentative schedule.
Official information on the event schedule had not been shared with the media as of Saturday night. “We are expecting around two lakh attendees, with nearly 10,000 volunteers managing various duties,” a party source told TNIE.
“The programme may start at 4pm with Vijay hoisting the flag on a 100-foot pole via remote control, followed by a 600-metre walk down a ramp to greet attendees,” the source added.
Meanwhile, police sources said that 6,000 police personnel, under the leadership of North Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg, will be deployed to ensure security for the event.
Police security will be managed by an IG, 4 DIGs, and 10 SPs. During the event, vehicle diversions are planned from Chennai to Tiruchy via alternative routes, including Tindivanam-Gingee and Tindivanam-Mailam, to prevent traffic disruptions, according to police sources.
Vijay on Saturday, through a message on X, urged cadres to ensure their safety during the conference. “All of you must be very careful regarding your travel safety for the event. It is advisable to avoid travelling by two-wheeler for your safety,” he said.
Besides, he requested the cadres that they should refrain from disrupting public or traffic flow and cooperate with the event’s volunteers, private security team, and police department’s security protocol.
(With inputs from Chennai)