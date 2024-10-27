First day, first show: Actor Vijay’s political blockbuster opens today

VILLUPURAM: The air in V Salai near Vikravandi is filled with anticipation on what will be in store at the first conference of actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Sunday, the details about which have been tightly kept under wraps.

Media pundits have begun speculating on the ideological direction that the party might take based on the tall cutouts of BR Ambedkar, ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, K Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, Anjalai Ammal and Chera, Chozha and Pandiya kings, among others, installed at the venue.

Fans of Vijay and party cadres have started arriving at the venue on Saturday itself. However, no one, including media personnel, was allowed to enter the venue. A few caravans were parked near the venue, which has led to speculations that some film celebrities may attend the conference.

While those associated with the TVK remain largely inaccessible and tight-lipped about the conference, including the detailed schedule, reports suggest that a few leaders from other political parties and a few former IAS and IPS officers may announce joining the party today.

The conference arrangement has been made in an area spanning 85 acres with an additional 207 acres designated for parking. The venue’s main entrance has been styled like Chennai’s Fort St. George. Sources indicate that two caravans, 18 medical teams with doctors, and 22 ambulances will be stationed at the site.