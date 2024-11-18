Farmers in Ramanathapuram struggle to save Samba crops due to rain woes, delayed loans

RAMANATHAPURAM: Delays in crop loan distribution and lack of adequate rainfall to address irrigation woes have left farmers in Ramanathapuram to face hardships this cultivation season. However, officials said that loan distribution was done through cooperative unions in a proper manner.

Sources said, over one lakh hectares of paddy and thousands of hectares of chilly and cotton crops were being cultivated in the district for the season. Though certain parts of the district such as Thiruvadanai and R S Mangalam are receiving a decent amount of rainfall, other areas like Kamudhi and Mudukulathur receive minimal rainfall leaving farmers distressed.

"Being rainfed areas, crops such as the newly planted chilly crops, face irrigation issues. While some farmers are irrigating their crops with available sources, most are left to pray for a better rain spell in the next couple of days," said Bakkiyanathan, a farmer from Kamudhi.

Agriculture department officials said that though there are some irrigation issues in rainfed areas, if the district receives rainfall in the next two weeks cultivation can be successfully completed this season. Block level officials are closely monitoring the crops and providing advice to the farmers.

Meanwhile, M Gavasker, a farmer from Thiruvadanai, said that there is a delay in the distribution of crop loans through cooperative unions. He alleged that though more than a month has passed since the season started, still many farmers have not received crop loans. As the loan process is being delayed, farmers requested cooperative unions to take immediate action and distribute crop loans.

A senior official from the cooperative department said that the department is releasing crop loans for farmers in a proper manner. However, sources said that a sum of nearly `500 crore is to be provided as crop loan for the season but only `60 crore has been distributed in Ramanathapuram so far.