Gym owner, relatives booked after woman sustains severe burns during steam bath in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai city police registered a case against a gym owner and three of his relatives on Sunday, after a gym-goer woman allegedly sustained severe burn injuries on her hands in an accident while taking a steam bath in the gym. The accused persons were identified as gym owner Gowtham and his wife, his brother Ashok and his wife Priya, residents of Madurai.

According to the complaint, V Vinitha of Achampattu in Madurai, who suffers from health issues due to hormonal imbalance, joined the gym run by Gowtham on the Bypass Road in February this year, as per a doctor's recommendation. On March 19, she decided to take a steam bath, as recommended by the gym owner, to improve her health.

Ahead of the steam bath, Vinitha was told to apply a certain liquid that was offered by Priya. After a few minutes into the bath, she was unable to tolerate the rising temperature, and attempted to escape, but fell unconscious sustaining burn injuries on her hands. She was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors recommended amputating her fingers, read the complaint.

It is learnt that Vinitha has so far undergone four operations and a plastic surgery. Based on her complaint, the SS Colony registered a case against the four accused persons, under sections 288, 296 (b), 125, 351 (2) of BNS. Further investigation is under way.