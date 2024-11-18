Integrated airport terminal at Tiruchy yet to get tourist information centre

TIRUCHY: Months after the new integrated terminal at Tiruchy International Airport commenced operations, the Tourist Information Center (TIC), a key facility for assisting domestic and international travellers, remains non-functional. The new terminal building began operations on June 11, 2024.

All stakeholders, including airlines, customs, CISF, and immigration, relocated to the new facility, leaving the old terminal defunct. However, the TIC, which operated from the old terminal, is yet to be relocated. Absence of a functioning tourist information centre at the airport deprives passengers of essential guidance, such as maps, information on local attractions, and accommodation options.

“Tiruchy is a central hub surrounded by several pilgrimage spots, attracting lakhs of tourists from across the country. Establishing a TIC at the airport will promote lesser-known destinations and benefit local communities,” said KP Rangaprasad, an activist from Srirangam.

He added that while international travellers are often well-informed, domestic tourists, especially those from northern states, Karnataka and Kerala, would significantly benefit from a functional TIC. When contacted, airport director G Gopalakrishnan confirmed that the new terminal has sufficient space to house the TIC.

“The tourism department needs to finalise its plans and requirements for setting up the centre. Discussions between the district tourism office and airport authorities have already taken place, and the facility will soon take shape,” he said.

A senior tourism departmentofficial stated a proposal has been sent to the state government, detailing the requirements for the centre. “Once approved, we will proceed with establishing the TIC at the new terminal,” the official said.