Men at Vellore jail face hours-long lines for loo

VELLORE: The queue for toilets begins at 2 am at the Vellore Central Prison with only three usable toilets available for each block housing 70 male prisoners, inmates told TNIE. As a result, inmates wait over two hours every morning to access the facilities.

On the one hand the prison manual says prisoners must arise at 5.30 am, on the other All India Committee on Jail Reforms recommends a toilet- prisoner ratio of 1:6. With the jail in compliance with neither, inmates wake up hours earlier just to use the toilets.

One former inmate, who was released in July, told TNIE that it was a daily ordeal for all the inmates of the prison. “When I would wake up, there would be at least 30 people in my block already waiting in line for hours to use the toilet,” he said.

According to officials, the prison, which is the second largest in Tamil Nadu, houses as many as 1,078 male inmates and has three blocks each for convicts (blocks 1, 3, and 4) and remand prisoners (blocks 5, 6 and 7). Block 2 is currently closed for repair work.

Each block has two dormitories with a capacity of 60 inmates, but, over 70 people are often lodged in each.

“We are compelled to stand in line for an hour to access the unsanitary toilets without any proper mug. I go to sleep early just to avoid the queue in the morning,” said a remand prisoner, on a condition of anonymity.