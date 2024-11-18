No training yet for new school management panel members in TN

CHENNAI: The school education department that reconstituted non-functional school management committees (SMCs) in 2022 took a major step towards empowering the parents of students under the RTE Act to enhance community involvement in government schools. However, reducing the frequency of these meetings and not training newly-elected members could once again render them inactive.

According to the RTE Act, each government school must form an SMC comprising parents, teachers, and local elected representatives. Three-fourth SMC members should be parents, and 50% should be women. SMCs are empowered to initiate infrastructure projects in schools and form a state-level committee headed by the chief secretary to review their resolutions.

Last year, training sessions were conducted for SMC members, alongside orientation programmes for education officials to ensure effective functioning of these committees.

SMCs were reconstituted in August this year and the first meeting was conducted on October 25, but the new members are yet to get orientation or training. “Of the 24 members, only two of us are old members. When I first joined the committee in 2022, I had no idea of the positive impact SMCs could have. Apart from focusing on improving school infrastructure, we also monitor academics, ensuring that students receive any extra support they need. This helps to improve the quality of education,” said Shirajudin Junaidha, chairperson of the SMC at a government higher secondary school in Virugambakkam.

Parents have also urged the department not to reduce the frequency of these meetings and ensure they are conducted monthly.

Meanwhile, sources in school education department said they are mulling on how to conduct the training as they are yet to receive the funds from the central government under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, and are exploring other options.