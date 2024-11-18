Passengers hit hard as no bus serves Pudukkotai railway station

PUDUKKOTTAI: Despite handling around 20 trains daily, the Pudukkottai railway station lacks direct bus services to and from other parts of the city, let alone farther places, leaving passengers frustrated and financially burdened.

Pointing to the absence of public transportation even to the Pudukkottai bus stand, frequent travellers have long been demanding the district administration and the transport department for better connectivity to and from the railway station.

Currently they and other passengers say they are left with few options but to depend on expensive private transportation means like cabs and autorickshaws. Sharing his ordeal, S Murugan of Alangudi, who regularly travels in Pallavan Superfast Express, said, "I had to pay Rs 200 just to travel three kilometres from the station to the Pudukkottai bus stand.

There are no buses from Alangudi to the railway station. It's not about the money but the sheer inconvenience and lack of options.” Sometimes I take a bus directly from my native to Tiruchy and board the train there to avoid risks of finding transportation to Pudukkottai station early in the morning, he added.

AMS Ibrahim Babu, secretary of Pudukottai Railway Users Committee, said, "It's disheartening that despite the many trains stopping at Pudukkottai, there's no effort made to ensure affordable last-mile connectivity. A simple bus service would make a huge difference for everyone.

When we submitted petitions earlier, the district administration allocated bus services for the sake of it and later withdrew it without notice. If such a service is resumed it would benefit not only daily commuters but also those passengers unfamiliar with the locality.” S Viswanthan, a retired professor who has been vocal on civic issues, said,

"Every day, one has to spend over Rs 300 in autorickshaw- and bus fare just to reach their village from the station. If there were direct buses, it would cost them under Rs 50. A city service from Pudukottai bus stand to the railway station would at least ease some burden."

When enquired, a district administration official said, "We will consult with various departments, including transport and railways, to see whether a bus service can be started from the bus stand to the Pudukkottai railway station."