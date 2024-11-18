People expressing views against TN government getting arrested not new: Vanathi Srinivasan

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore South constituency MLA and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan inaugurated two purified drinking water ATMs funded by her area development fund at VOC Park and Highways Colony in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Speaking to the media during the event, she said that she has installed 13 water ATMs in Coimbatore South constituency to provide safe drinking water to the public. People can collect up to 20 litres of water using the access cards that are distributed to them.

When asked about the participation of college students in the Indu Makkal Katchi protest in response to the arrest of their functionary, she said that student protests are not new in the state. Anyone who reaches 18 years of age has the right to participate in political events.

She added, "There is nothing new about people expressing their opinions against the state government getting arrested. There is no freedom of speech for those who criticise the DMK government. While people opposing the DMK government are being arrested, criminals are roaming around freely. This is a clear example of fascism. Does the government truly allow freedom of speech as guaranteed by the constitution?" she questioned.

Srinivasan also said that the state government might be taking a natural stance by acting against those who criticize the Prime Minister.

She also questioned the political maturity of CPI state secretary R Mutharasan for his comments against Governor R N Ravi.

Commenting on the entry of actors in politics, Srinivasan said that politics and cinema have a close relationship in Tamil Nadu. "When an actor enters politics, there is usually public anticipation, as cinema and politics have been intertwined for many years here. However, we will have to see if they can sustain their political career."