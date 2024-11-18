Three AP tourists disturb spotted deer in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, fined Rs 15k

COIMBATORE: The Masinagudi forest officials imposed a total fine of Rs 15,000 against three tourists from Andhra Pradesh, for disturbing a group of spotted deer on Masinagudi-Theppakadu road inside Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, after receiving a tip-off from fellow tourists, the team led by Masinagudi forest range officer N Balaji, traced their vehicle registration to the Theppakadu elephant camp. The group had parked their car at the entrance and went inside.

Officials said they have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 against S Suresh, N Abdulla, and R Nagaraj (name changed). The trio had parked their car on the roadside and one of them went inside the forest, where a large number of spotted deer were grazing, while the other stayed to film the antics. Due to this, the deer panicked and went deep into the forest. Another tourist captured the incident and conveyed it to forest checkpost staff, who in turn, informed the range officer.

“We have inspected their mobile phones and their motive is not to make reels. They simply danced after approaching very close to a bevy of spotted deer. They were not inebriated,” said the range officer.

The official added that one could notice an abundance of spotted deer along with gaur wild elephants and other animals on the 7-km stretch between Masinagudi and Theppakkadu. “Parking a vehicle on the roadside and taking pictures of animals is prohibited as it will disturb the animals’ free movement and also cause traffic congestion,” the official further said.