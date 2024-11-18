TN Highways dept to build roundabout, level road prior to flyover works in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The State Highways Department, as part of the Ukkadam Flyover project, has planned to build a roundabout at the Kurichi Pirivu-Podanur Road junction, removing the existing traffic signals and leveling the irregular gradient of the road. The work is set to begin in about a month.

The Ukkadam flyover was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on August 9 in Coimbatore this year. The flyover work was carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 481.95 core for a length of 3.8 km which included seven up and down ramps.

As part of the project, roundabouts are constructed at Ukkadam Police Station-Perur Bypass Road Junction, Ukkadam Bus Stand-Valankulam Road Junction, Vincent Road-Valankulam Road Junction and Aathupalam Junction. While the officials have completed constructing the concrete structures of the roundabout, soil filling, sapling planting, painting, and other improvement works, the roundabouts are pending.

Vehicles coming from Aathuppalam, Pollachi Road, and Podanur Road meet at the Kurichi Pirivu-Podanur junction. Owing to this, the traffic congestion was quite high at the junction. Even though the junction is equipped with an automatic traffic control signal, frequent accidents were reported at the spot. Also, vehicles proceeding from Pollachi Road do not wait at the signal.