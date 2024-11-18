Treat water sources as precious resources

I had a magical childhood. In the late 50s, I lived on Nathan’s Street on Harrington Road, with just a chain-link fence separating this colony of eight bungalows from the Madras Christian School. Magical, because the colony was filled with kids and we measured the passing of time in the games we played; we had the kite season, the tops season, the marbles season, the cricket season, the hockey season, and of course the rainy season when we frolicked in the muddy waters of Swaminathan Bungalow to catch as many tadpoles as we could.

My most vivid memory of the rains in Madras was being taken to Spurtank Road to watch the Cooum River in full spate. In those days, it seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime event and we were awed by the strength of the water in the river where we would catch tiny fishes every so often.

Today, a combination of unregulated and rapid urbanisation and climate change has resulted in more frequent extreme weather events. Now the city of Chennai fluctuates between floods and drought. In 2015, we had our worst floods ever, and in 2019, our worst drought on record, when we almost hit ground zero and drew frequent comparisons to Cape Town.

Clearly, we are not managing our water well. The rainfall we receive from the southwest and northeast monsoons is more than enough to meet the city’s annual needs—if only we would harvest it rather than flush it down storm water drains to the Bay of Bengal.

As the northeast monsoon looms over the city, floods, like a crying baby, seem to get all the attention. However, the fact is, we need the rains. We are a water-starved city, rapidly depleting our groundwater aquifers. Instead of raising the alarm every time it rains and scaring every Ram, Meenakshi, and Harini into believing that storm water drains are needed in every corner of the city to carry rainwater away quickly, we should recognise that Chennai is a drought-prone, monsoon-dependent city. We need measures that help slow and retain this precious rainwater to recharge our dwindling aquifers. Solutions for drought will also help mitigate floods. The opposite is not necessarily true.