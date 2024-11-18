Trekking opens fresh avenues for five tribal youth in Valparai

COIMBATORE: A few months ago, the road ahead for C Jayaraman from Koomatti tribal settlement seemed to be leading nowhere. He completed his schooling this year but did not pursue higher education. His father, who had worked as a forest guard, retired last year. Unemployed and unaware of the opportunities, he had idled away hours on the roads in the Manombolly forest range near Valparai.

The tribal youth’s future took a turn for the better when Manombolly forest range officer K Giritharan roped him in, along with four more unemployed youngsters, to work as guides for trekkers. The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has recently introduced 39 trekking routes across the state, including one in Manombolly.

Speaking to TNIE, Giritharan said the department has handpicked five youths – C Jayaraman, Anandan, Prabhu, Dheena and Prabhakaran – from two tribal settlements to provide them a job for improving their livelihoods. With the department’s initiative, all five youngsters are set to receive their first monthly salary of Rs 12,500, for working as guides for four hours a day from Friday to Sunday.

Giritharan said the officials had learned about the unemployment of the youth through their family heads, during their regular interaction with the people to address their grievances. Four of the five, he said, discontinued their school education after completing classes between 8 and 10.