Two attack Hindu Munnani dist secretary in Tiruppur, snatch gold chain

TIRUPPUR: The city police are in search of two persons who attacked the Hindu Munnani district general secretary here and snatched a six-sovereign gold chain on Saturday night.

Police said R Baskarapandian (49) of Karthik Nagar near Vaikalmedu in Muthanampalayam is the district general secretary of Hindu Munnani in Tiruppur. His office functions out of Rakkiyapalayam junction. On Saturday, he was returning home on his bike after work. Around 10 pm, when he was at the Vaikalmedu area in Muthanampalayam, allegedly two strangers came from behind on a bike suddenly attacked him.

Baskarapandian fell down with his bike on the roadside. The duo then allegedly sprinkled chilli powder on his face and snatched his six-sovereign gold chain and escaped, police added. Passers-by rescued him and took him to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

On Sunday morning, Baskarapandian filed a complaint with the Nallur police. At that time, over 100 people gathered in front of the police station led by Hindu Munnani State President Kadeshwara C Subramaniam, demanding immediate action. After the police assured to take action, they dispersed.

“We have confirmed that the duo had followed him from Nallur through CCTV footage. They hit Baskarapandian behind his head with an unidentified weapon and snatched the gold chain. A case has been filed and further investigation is on,” a police officer said.