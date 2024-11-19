AI-based cameras to monitor animal movement to be installed in Cauvery South Sanctuary

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri forest department is taking steps to set up an AI-based camera to monitor the wildlife movement in Cauvery South Sanctuary.

The Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary primarily consists of Palacode, Pennagaram, and Hogenakkal is often mired by Human-Wildlife conflict. In most cases, elephants intrude into the human settlements close to the forest and destroy crops and trees.

While the forest staff set up an Anti Depredation Squad to prevent conflict, in most cases it is almost impossible to know wildlife movement, especially at night. So to tackle this challenge, the forest department plans to set up an AI-based camera in five key locations.

S Rajangam, district forest officer, told TNIE, “We are assessing key locations for placing AI-based cameras. In the first phase of this initiative, we will set up five cameras that can track both wildlife and human movement even at night.

We are looking into possible areas where animals pass before reaching human settlements or farms. Through the camera, we will get real-time updates of wildlife movements especially elephants and we can take steps to alert the residents. Further, our team can also take steps to drive away elephants before reaching the settlements.

Through the camera, we would get real-time updates of animal movements, especially elephants and we can take steps to alert the residents to prevent conflict.” Commenting on AI cameras, Rajangam said, “We need to build structures to house these cameras and equip solar panels to power the cameras.

We also need to ensure that the camera tracks 360-degree movement to prevent people from damaging the cameras.” Rajangam, added, “An assessment is underway, and depending on the location, the range and cost would vary. Hence, we can’t comment at this time. However, we are hoping to implement this before the new year.”