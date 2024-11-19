Bharatiya Kisan Union leader from UP joins Melma stir on 505th day

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Rakesh Tikait joined the protest by farmers from Melma and the 10 surrounding villages, against the state government’s Cheyyar SIPCOT expansion project, on Sunday as the demonstration entered its 505th day.

Two SIPCOT units are operational near Cheyyar. The TN government plans to establish a third unit by acquiring 3,174 acres of agricultural land across Melma, Manipuram, Thethura, Kurumpur, Narmapallam, Nedungal, Athi, Vadaalappirandhan, Ilanaergunram, Veerampakkam and Kattugudisai.

Farmers argue this acquisition threatens their livelihood and have been demanding the cancellation of project. The protest, organised under banner of Melma SIPCOT Farmers’ Movement, was presided over by its advisor Arul Arumugam.

Addressing the gathering, Tikait said plight of farmers is the same across India. “Governments prioritise profit over farmers’ welfare by taking away agricultural land for industrial use. This trend must be resisted collectively by farmers nationwide,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of women’s participation in the struggle and urged farmers across the country to unite against land acquisition policies. He also criticised the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly attempting coerce the region’s farmers. “If the government files false cases or arrests farmers to grab their land, this protest will escalate into a massive movement,” he warned.

Other prominent leaders present included Karnataka Farmers Union State President K T Gangadhar, Kerala Natural Farmers Union State President John, TN Farmers Protection Association Founder Eason Murugasamy and the TN Farmers Union State president Vettavalam Manikandan. Over 500 people, including Swamimalai Vimalanathan of Cauvery Farmers Protection Association also took part.