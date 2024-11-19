Counter sought on plea to prevent sewage discharge near Agni Theertham in Rameswaram

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought counter affidavit from the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking to prevent the mixing of sewage water near 'Agni Theertham' in Rameswaram.

According to the petition filed by Elephant G Rajendran of Chennai, the Agni Theertham is located in the Bay of Bengal, abutting the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram. Thousands of devotees who visit the temple also take bath in the said holy water for spiritual solace, he said.

However, the roads and 'padithurai' leading to the Agni Theertham are in a pathetic state. The municipality officials also failed to maintain the town's sewage system, leading to sewage water getting discharged into the sea where the Agni Theertham is situated, he further said, and sought the above direction.

When a bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete heard the matter on Monday, the government counsel claimed that a treatment plant has been set up 500 metres from Agni Theertham, but the litigant disputed the same. Following this, the judges directed the authorities to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case to November 23.