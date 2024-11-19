Kadambur farmer dies in jumbo attack

ERODE: A 55-year-old farmer died after being attacked by a wild elephant at Kadambur hills in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as K Maran, a resident of Anaikarai village near Kuthiyalathur. Police said, “Maran was a farmer who owned five acres of land where he cultivated maize. There is a reserve forest boundary 50 metres away from his land and he used to stay in the fields every night to protect crops from boars.”

“On Sunday night, around 10.40 pm, Maran went to the farm. Suddenly a wild elephant came out and attacked him, killing Maran on the spot. Hearing noises, people in nearby fields rushed there, but the elephant receded back to the forest.

Kadambur forest range officials and police conducted an investigation at the spot,” police added. Police recovered Maran’s body and sent it to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Leopard cub sighted in Shoolagiri; camera traps to be fixed

Krishnagiri: A leopard cub was spotted wandering near Shoolagiri-Berigai road on Sunday. Forest officials have asked people not to worry. Hosur Forest Division Wildlife Warden K Karthikeyani told TNIE, “Learning that a cub was wandering near Puliyarasi village on Shoolagiri-Berigai road, forest staff visited Settipalli Reserve Forest near the village on Monday. Camera traps will be fixed at three to five spots to identify leopard movement. Camera traps have already been fixed at one spot. There is a high possibility of leopard movement near the village as it is close to the forest.” ENS