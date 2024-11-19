Minister Sakkarapani distributes Rs 5.24 cr worth welfare schemes in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: The Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani took part in the 71st All India Cooperative Week programme at Orappam near Krishnagiri on Monday and distributed Rs 5.24 crore worth of welfare schemes to 544 people.

Addressing the gathering, Sakkarapani said, “Since 2023, about 2.64 lakh people have received Rs 1,845 crore worth crop loans, jewellery loans, and loans for self-help group members through cooperative societies and cooperative banks in Krishnagiri district.

Similarly, over 5 lakh ration card holders are being benefited through 1,175 ration shops in the district. Since June 2021, after DMK came to power, a total of 115 part-time and full-time ration shops were inaugurated in Krishnagiri to cater service for people in tribal and rural areas.”

He added, “No issues were found in distributing rations to people and ration card holders are getting sufficient rice, dhal, oil, sugar, and others. Also, ration shops are getting sufficient stocks. Apart from this eight cooperative medical shops are providing medicine to people with a 20 per cent discount from MRP.”

“There are 7,640 milk producers who sell 1.07 lakh litres of milk to Avain through 04 milk cooperative societies in Krishnagiri everyday,” he further said. He inaugurated branches of cooperative societies at Pochampalli, Hosur, and Bellarampalli and also handed over mementos to 39 best-performed cooperative societies. Collector K M Sarayu, Bargur MLA D Mathiazhagan, Hosur MLA Y Prakash, and others were present.