Soil testing for Avinashi flyover extension in Coimbatore begins

COIMBATORE: Two weeks after the Chief Minister’s announcement on the extension of Avinashi Road elevated flyover, the Special Projects wing of the National Highways Department in Coimbatore has started soil testing works. Officials will be taking samples from about 100 places in the 5-km stretch and will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) based on test results.

Touted the longest flyover in state , the Avinashi Road Elevated Expressway project was officially sanctioned in August 2020 and works began on December 3, 2020. The flyover which is 10.01 km long and 17.25m wide starts from Uppilipalayam near the police quarters and ends at the Goldwins near the KMCH.

The 4-lane elevated flyover which is being constructed by the Special Projects wing of the State Highways Department at a cost of `1,621.30 crore is set to be completed by January 2025. With 305 pillars and eight entry and exit ramps, the highways department has completed about 83% of the project work. However, officials have only finished constructing stormwater drains for 5,700 metres out of 20,200 metres on both sides.

Based on public and industrialists’ demand, Stalin during his visit to Coimbatore on November 6 announced that the flyover would be extended for 5 km from Chinniampalayam to Neelambur for Rs 600 crore and this announcement which was a major demand, was rejoiced by locals.

A senior official from the National Highways Department, said, “We have started soil testing work to identify depth of hard rock surface and type of foundation that can be laid for the flyover works among others. The soil testing will be carried out in 100 places on the 5 km stretch at a distance of 50 metres from each spot. The testing will continue for about a week. After completing the tests, we will take the samples to the labs for testing.