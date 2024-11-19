Tamil Nadu has been lax in preventing terror activities, says Shobha Karandlaje

TIRUCHY: Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje alleged the Tamil Nadu government has not been taking decisive steps to prevent acts of terrorism in the state. She blamed the government for not acting swiftly in finding the links, financial backings and mode of operations of terror operatives in Tamil Nadu.

While addressing the media here on Monday, at an event organised by the Land Protection Movement in Tiruchendurai village, the minister also raised concerns over Waqf land disputes in the area.

The minister alleged that the waqf board is indulging in “land jihad and land terrorism.”

Karandlaje expressed strong objections to Waqf Board claims over properties historically associated with Hindu temples, monasteries, farmers and the general public. Specifically, she cited the Chandrasekhar Swamy Temple in Tiruchendurai, believed to have been constructed over 1,300 years ago by the Cholas.

The minister accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of neglecting the grievances of those affected by the Waqf Board’s land claims. She alleged that Stalin’s “anti-Hindu stance” prioritises temple revenue but undermines the preservation of Hindu religious institutions. Referring to past controversies, she criticised the state government for melting temple jewellery and attempting to sell gold bars.

On the subject of terrorism, Karandlaje clarified her earlier statements on the Rameswaram Cafe blast case in Karnataka and reiterated that she never referred to Tamils as terrorists and said terrorism doesn’t have caste, creed or language barrier.

“The NIA has now proved that the terrorists involved in the blast were trained in Pakistan and they later trained a few in Tamil Nadu and then came to Karnataka,” she asserted.

However, she warned of the increasing threat of terrorism in Tamil Nadu and urged the state government to take proactive measures. The minister also noted that similar challenges exist in other states, requiring a coordinated effort to uproot it.