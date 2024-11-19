Tamil Nadu hospital downgraded after lapses led to maternal mortality

DHARMAPURI: An investigation into a private hospital where a 24-year-old mother and her baby died showed lapses, which led to the hospital being downgraded. Collector K Santhi warned of severe consequences if private hospitals fail to identify high-risk maternal cases and prevent maternal deaths.

Last week, a mother and her child died in a private hospital due to complications during birth.

The office of the Joint Director of Medical Services conducted an investigation and identified serious lapses in treatment. Following this, the Grade 3 super-speciality hospital has been downgraded to a Grade 2 hospital. Based on this report, the collector also issued a warning against private hospitals involved in maternity care.

In a press statement, the collector said, “In 2024, seven maternal deaths have occurred in the district so far. To prevent further maternal deaths, new recommendations have been issued. Under this, high-risk maternal cases must be referred to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital through an ambulance capable of blood transfusion.

Further, doctors referring must notify the other hospital on the patient’s status and details must be updated in the PICME portal. Hospitals which cater to over 50 deliveries must be equipped with a Blood Storage Centre.”

The collector also stated, “At least one obstetrician should be available at all times in private hospitals to handle maternity cases. Any hospital failing to adhere to these recommendations will be charged for violating the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment Act.”

Joint Director of Medical Services Dr M Santhi told TNIE, “For this super speciality hospital, the case was complicated to assess. The doctor was not present and hospital staff had failed to identify the complication in time. This had led to the death of the mother and child. ”

Commenting on the downgrade, health officials said, “Grade 3 hospitals can attend to all cases and are equipped with an ICU. A Grade 2 hospital can provide maternity care and are equipped with operation theatres, but cannot tend to heart-related issues, seizures, blood pressure, epidemics, jaundice, pneumonia and other cases.”