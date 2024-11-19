TN CM Stalin, opposition parties slam LIC for 'Hindi imposition' on website; insurer says it is 'technical' problem

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK founder S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and many leaders on Tuesday took strong exception to the 'imposition of Hindi' on the web portal of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Hashtag #StopHindiImposition is trending on social media as large number of people are opposing the Centre's move and expressing their resentment.

Hindi has been made the default language in the LIC portal and if a customer wishes to view the web portal in English, he/she has to specifically select from the language options.

However, the options are also displayed in Hindi.