TNEB to build 13 new substations in Chennai, Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: The TNEB will construct 13 substations, each with 33/11 kV capacity, in Chennai and Kancheepuram zones at an estimated cost of Rs 272.2 crore, said Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji during a meeting with officials on Monday.

He said nine of these substations will be built in Chennai and four in Kancheepuram. These substations will be crucial to meeting the state’s rising power demand, especially during summer. He also announced plans to upgrade 16 transformers at existing Chennai substations and five in Kancheepuram to further strengthen the power distribution system. Highlighting the importance of preparedness for the ongoing monsoon, the minister directed officials to expedite biller box heightening works in these two zones.

The minister added that the electricity board has completed 5,433 Ring Main Unit (RMU) installations in Chennai and Kancheepuram zones at a cost of Rs 785 crore and plans to install additional RMUs in Chennai at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

The meeting focused on addressing the increasing power demand and improving infrastructure in the power distribution sector. TNEB Chairman and Managing Director K Nandhakumar attended the meeting.