Two Congress groups tussle at Coimbatore airport, exchange insults

COIMBATORE: A heated exchange broke out between Congress functionary Mayura Jayakumar and INTCU functionary Selvan at the Coimbatore International Airport on Sunday night in which the duo abused and threatened each other using unparliamentary words.

In view of this, Congress functionaries led by Selvan filed a petition with the City Police Commissioner on Monday demanding action against Mayura Jayakumar.

All India Congress Committee’s General Secretary K C Venugopal arrived at the airport to return to Delhi after participating in a party programme in Kerala. Local Congress party officials gathered at the airport to welcome him.

In this, a team of Congress party workers headed by Congress functionary Mayura Jayakumar and another team headed by Coimbatore Selvan, the head of the trade union wing of the Indian National Congress also welcomed Venugopal. At that time, both sides complained about each other to Venugopal. As a result, a dispute broke out between both teams. Later, KC Venugopal advised both teams to coordinate with each other and left for Delhi.

Both Mayura Jayakumar and Kovai Selvan who came out of the airport, got into a heated argument again and exchanged insults. Following this, a quarrel broke out between both sides and police and CISF personnel stationed at the airport dispersed them. This incident sparked a furore among passengers at the airport. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In this situation, Kovai Selvan and his group of supporters on Monday submitted a petition with the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan demanding action against Mayura Jayakumar for allegedly threatening, abusing and trying to assault him at the airport. Police personnel are investigating the matter.