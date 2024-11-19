Villagers demand bridge across TN's Marudaiyaru to end risky commute

PERAMBALUR: The lack of a river bridge connecting Gudalur and Koothoor makes life difficult for over 400 families in Gudalur village in Alathur taluk of the district. For several years, villagers have been demanding that a bridge be constructed across the Marudaiyaru River.

The Marudaiyaru River flows between Gudalur and Koothur villages. Gudalur residents cross the river to go to their agricultural lands, cooperative bank and veterinary hospital. Students cross the river to go to schools. When there is no water, they cross the dry riverbed on foot or on two-wheelers.

However, during monsoon, they try to wade across the river or at times take a detour. If the water level is high we have to take a detour of about 7 km to Koothur via Iluppaikkudi and Pilimisai. This results in higher transportation cost and waste of time.

For a permanent solution, we had filed petitions several times to the collectorate demanding a bridge across the river. But no action has been taken, rue residents. “It is difficult to reach our land or milk the cattle reared in the fields easily when there is water in the river during rains.

We cannot transport produce and agricultural products including fertilisers for farming. Our livelihood is affected,” S Alex Pandiyan, a resident, told TNIE. “Water flows in the river for over a month during monsoon. With no option, we are forced to cross the river every day, despite the danger. We can’t take a detour all the time.

The transport cost goes up every time. Funds have recently been allotted for the construction of a bridge from Gudalur-Zamin Peraiyur in our village. However, a bridge linking Gudalur and Koothur is crucial,” he added. “At present, everyone, including school students, are at risk while crossing the river in hip-deep water.

The district administration should intervene immediately,” said V Ilayaraja, another resident. When contacted, a WRD official in Perambalur said, “Bridge works come under the highways department. We will carry out an inspection and provide highway officials with hydraulic information.”