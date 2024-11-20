Baanhem Ventures raises Rs 33 million via Mudhal Partners

CHENNAI: Baanhem Ventures, the company behind the business reality show ‘Startup Thamizha’, has raised fresh funding of Rs 33 million from angel investor Kumar Venbu’s newly-established firm, Mudhal Partners.

Vembu said, “I was impressed by Baanhem’s vision to specifically develop first-generation and native entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu for the future and its scientific approach to producing successful startups. It is for this very reason that I decided to be the first to join this novel initiative, which led to the establishment of Mudhal Partners.”

He added initiatives like Startup India, Startup Tamil Nadu, entrepreneurship cells, and incubation centres are fuelling dreams for youth to embark on their own entrepreneurial journeys.

Baanhem founders L Hemachandran and R Balachandar were quoted as saying that the company’s mission is to be a dependable resource for these entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and turn their ideas into successful businesses.

StartUp Thamizha has already secured an investment commitment of over Rs 200 crore for startups for three seasons from various industry leaders, a press release issued here said.