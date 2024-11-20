Better facilities, connectivity need of hour to cater to rising Kovai IT sector

COIMBATORE: While employees and industrialists have welcomed the move to enlarge office space in IT companies, with over 11 lakh sq ft of additional space created by government and private parks, they emphasise that the development of infrastructure and connectivity should be on a par with rising employment opportunity in the sector.
Sources said the city’s existing IT spaces will get additional office space following inauguration of the 2.17 lakh sq ft Elcot IT Park. The upcoming project of Elcot Parks will also have an office space of 3 lakh sq ft on Villankurichi road. Apart from this, almost 6 lakh sq ft of office space will be put to use through private institutions such as KPR IT Park at Neelambur bypass, SVB IT Park and L&T Park on Kochi Bypass near Chettipalayam. Employment for over 85,000 is expected to be generated through developing office spaces.
R Gokul, an IT employee from Chettipalayam said, “The development of office spaces for IT firms definitely helps Coimbatore economically. Along with an increase in workforce in the sector, facilities should be improved. For instance, there is no proper public transportation connectivity for IT employees. Currently, big and small companies are providing work-from-home options 2-3 days a week due to lack of office space.
However, with extra office space, work-from-home options will come down in 2025 as most companies, including mine, are prepared to work in the office full-time. Hence, it is a need of the hour to improve public transport.”
M Karthikeyan, president of Codissia said, “We have been demanding the state and central government to increase infrastructure facilities to the city in light of the growth of IT sector. With an increasing workforce, families of employees will also migrate to the city. This should be considered while planning the city for the next few decades. We have also advocated for the development of infrastructure and connectivity during the meeting with the recent finance commission.”
J Sathish, Director of Kongu Global Forum, said, “To improve connectivity, the government of India should expedite the works for outer bypass roads and expansion of airports. Even now, we lack train and air connectivity. Coimbatore Junction, North Coimbatore Junction and Podanur Junction should be improved to accommodate more trains. Also, metro works should commence without further delay.”