Better facilities, connectivity need of hour to cater to rising Kovai IT sector

R Gokul, an IT employee from Chettipalayam said, “The development of office spaces for IT firms definitely helps Coimbatore economically. Along with an increase in workforce in the sector, facilities should be improved. For instance, there is no proper public transportation connectivity for IT employees. Currently, big and small companies are providing work-from-home options 2-3 days a week due to lack of office space.

However, with extra office space, work-from-home options will come down in 2025 as most companies, including mine, are prepared to work in the office full-time. Hence, it is a need of the hour to improve public transport.”

M Karthikeyan, president of Codissia said, “We have been demanding the state and central government to increase infrastructure facilities to the city in light of the growth of IT sector. With an increasing workforce, families of employees will also migrate to the city. This should be considered while planning the city for the next few decades. We have also advocated for the development of infrastructure and connectivity during the meeting with the recent finance commission.”

J Sathish, Director of Kongu Global Forum, said, “To improve connectivity, the government of India should expedite the works for outer bypass roads and expansion of airports. Even now, we lack train and air connectivity. Coimbatore Junction, North Coimbatore Junction and Podanur Junction should be improved to accommodate more trains. Also, metro works should commence without further delay.”