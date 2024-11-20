Chennai Book Fair from Jan 16 to 18

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Tuesday that the Chennai International Book Fair will be held from January 16 to 18 next year. The guest of honour will be the organisation that conducts the Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

In 2023, 24 countries participated in the fair and 365 MoUs for translation of Tamil books to other languages and vice versa were signed. In 2024, 40 countries participated, and 752 MoUs were signed. The minister also distributed SR Ranganathan award to librarians, while libraries and heads of readers’ circles were awarded for performance