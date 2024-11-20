De-addiction centre at CMCH to focus on high screen time among kids

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has planned to open a dedicated de-addiction centre to provide treatment for people struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. The centre will cater to men, women, and mostly children addicted to digital screens.
Sources said that the de-addiction centre was previously part of the psychiatry ward in the centenary block of CMCH. However, during Covid-19 pandemic, the centre was used for regular use and it turned into a de-addiction centre whenever patients sought treatment.
But due to a lack of awareness and availability, the centre could not reach many in need. As addiction to alcohol and drugs continue to rise, establishing a dedicated de-addiction centre is essential. Following the government’s fund allotment, the hospital administration has begun renovation works, which will soon open as a specialised de-addiction facility.
A Nirmala, CMCH Dean, told TNIE, “A fund of Rs 12 lakh has been allocated for renovation of the de-addiction centre under the National Health Mission (NHM). Unlike regular centres, this facility will provide both physical and psychological treatment. It will focus on alcohol addiction as well as drug addiction. In addition to treatment, the centre will include recreational facilities designed to support the patient’s psychological well-being.”
She added, “The facility has been designed to accommodate 20 patients with 15 beds for men, three for women, and two for children. Patients will receive care from both psychologists and sociologists. The centre will aim to help children overcome issues related to digital and drug addiction.”
“Children becoming addicted to internet and mobile games pose a threat to society and is a challenge for parents. If children do not receive timely support, these can negatively impact their future. Recognising the need for timely intervention and counselling for both children and adults, we have been planning to start a de-addiction programme,” she said.