De-addiction centre at CMCH to focus on high screen time among kids

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has planned to open a dedicated de-addiction centre to provide treatment for people struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. The centre will cater to men, women, and mostly children addicted to digital screens.

Sources said that the de-addiction centre was previously part of the psychiatry ward in the centenary block of CMCH. However, during Covid-19 pandemic, the centre was used for regular use and it turned into a de-addiction centre whenever patients sought treatment.

But due to a lack of awareness and availability, the centre could not reach many in need. As addiction to alcohol and drugs continue to rise, establishing a dedicated de-addiction centre is essential. Following the government’s fund allotment, the hospital administration has begun renovation works, which will soon open as a specialised de-addiction facility.